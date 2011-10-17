Weekly Meal Planner: January 23-29, 2010

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, January 23
Daily Menu
- Beef Stew with Belgian-Style Pale Ale (left)
- Swiss Chard Soufflé
- Garlicky Cherry Tomato and Bread Gratin
- Mâche Salad with Beets
- Tarte Tatin
Sunday, January 24
Daily Menu
- Duck Breasts with Mustard and Candied Kumquats (left)
- Brown Rice Pilaf with Mushrooms
- Lettuce and Fresh Herb Salad with Pearl Onions
- Chocolate-Caramel Hazelnut Tart
Monday, January 25
Daily Menu
- Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Quinoa Pilaf and Dried Fruit (left)
- Steamed Leeks with Mustard-Shallot Vinaigrette
Tuesday, January 26
Daily Menu
- Wild Striped Bass with Scallions and Herb Salad (left)
- Mesclun, Tofu and Nori Salad with Citrus Dressing
- Steamed white rice
Wednesday, January 27
Daily Menu
- Baked Rigatoni with Mushrooms and Prosciutto (left)
- Prosciutto, Tomato and Olive Bruschetta
- Roasted Radicchio
Thursday, January 28
Daily Menu
- Chicken-and-Rice Salad with Pesto Yogurt Dressing (left)
- Brussels Sprouts and Smoky Onions on Cheddar Toast
- Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressings