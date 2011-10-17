Weekly Meal Planner: January 23-29, 2010

October 17, 2011

Saturday, January 23

Beef Stew with Belgian-Style Pale Ale

Sunday, January 24

Duck Breasts with Mustard and Candied Kumquats

Monday, January 25

Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Quinoa Pilaf and Dried Fruit

Tuesday, January 26

Wild Striped Bass with Scallions and Herb Salad

Wednesday, January 27

Baked Rigatoni with Mushrooms and Prosciutto

Thursday, January 28

Chicken-and-Rice Salad with Pesto Yogurt Dressing

Friday, January 29

Pan-Roasted Salmon with Soy-Ginger Glaze

