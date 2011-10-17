Weekly Meal Planner: January 2-8, 2010

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, January 2

Smoky-Hot Ginger Chicken Stir-Fry

Daily Menu

Sunday, January 3

Baked Pasta with Shrimp

Daily Menu

Monday, January 4

Baked Pork Chops with Swiss Chard

Daily Menu

Tuesday, January 5

Split-Pea Soup with Portobellos

Daily Menu

Wednesday, January 6

Lamb Meatballs with Cumin, Mint, and Tomato Sauce

Daily Menu

Thursday, January 7

Curried Scallops with Spinach

Daily Menu

Friday, January 8

Nori-Crusted Sirloin with Shiitake and Wasabi

Daily Menu

