Weekly Meal Planner: January 2-8, 2010

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, January 2
Daily Menu
- Smoky-Hot Ginger Chicken Stir-Fry (left)
- Jamaican Rice and Peas
- Pistachio Pavlovas with Oranges and Blood Orange Sorbet
Sunday, January 3
Daily Menu
Monday, January 4
Daily Menu
- Baked Pork Chops with Swiss Chard (left)
- Lemony Salt-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
- Spicy Carrots with Peperoncini
Tuesday, January 5
Daily Menu
- Split-Pea Soup with Portobellos (left)
- Ham, Salami and Cheese Panini
- Green Salad with Sherry-Shallot-Vinaigrette
Wednesday, January 6
Daily Menu
- Lamb Meatballs with Cumin, Mint, and Tomato Sauce (left)
- Roasted Broccoli with Lemon, Pine Nuts and Basil
- Couscous with Scallions and Parsley