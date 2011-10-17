Weekly Meal Planner: January 17-23, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Friday, January 23
Daily Menu
- Turkey and Green Bean Stir-Fry with Peanuts (left)
- Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Fennel
- Roasted Pepper Salad
Thursday, January 22
Daily Menu
- Fettuccine with Quick Tomato Sauce and Hot Chili Oil (left)
- Broccoli Rabe with Pancetta and Garlic
- Roasted Carrots with Chives
Wednesday, January 21
Daily Menu
Tuesday, January 20
Daily Menu
- Grilled Lamb Chops with Tahini Sauce (left)
- Roasted Carrots with Feta, Parsley and Pine Nuts
- Spinach Mashed Potatoes
Monday, January 19
Daily Menu
- Mustard-and-Coriander-Crusted Salmon with Watercress & Parsley Salad (left)
- Sweet Potato Oven Fries
- Sautéed Mushrooms
Sunday, January 18
Daily Menu
- Chicken Burritos with Black-Bean Salsa and Pepper Jack (left)
- Spicy and Smoky Guacamole
- Crunchy Broccoli Slaw