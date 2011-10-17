Weekly Meal Planner: January 17-23, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011


Friday, January 23

Turkey and Green Bean Stir-Fry with Peanuts

Daily Menu

Thursday, January 22

Fettuccine with Quick Tomato Sauce and Hot Chili Oil

Daily Menu

Wednesday, January 21

Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo

Daily Menu

Tuesday, January 20

Grilled Lamb Chops with Tahini Sauce

Daily Menu

Monday, January 19

Mustard-and-Coriander-Crusted Salmon with Watercress & Parsley Salad

Daily Menu

Sunday, January 18

Chicken Burritos

Daily Menu

Saturday, January 17

Pork and Tomatillo Stew

Daily Menu

