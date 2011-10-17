Weekly Meal Planner: January 16-22, 2010

Saturday, January 16

Spicy Turkey Posole

Sunday, January 17

Winter Borscht with Brisket

Monday, January 18

Mushroom and Chicken Risotto

Tuesday, January 19

Seared Tuna with Avocado and Salsa Verde

Wednesday, January 20

Chicken Almond Curry with Apricots

Thursday, January 21

Ham and Chile-Cheddar Calzones

Friday, January 22

Roasted Salmon with Spaghetti-Squash Salad

