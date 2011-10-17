Weekly Meal Planner: January 16-22, 2010

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, January 16
- Spicy Turkey Posole (left)
- Fennel and Radish Salad with Lemon Dressing
- Chunky Guacamole
- Buttermilk Creamsicle Panna Cotta
Sunday, January 17
- Winter Borscht with Brisket (left)
- Jessamyn's Sephardic Challah
- Bulgur, Pomegranate and Walnut Salad
- Apple Cake with Toffee Crust
Monday, January 18
Tuesday, January 19
- Seared Tuna with Avocado and Salsa Verde (left)
- Green-Chile Rice with Beans
- Broccoli, Shiitake and Red Onion Roast
Wednesday, January 20
- Chicken Almond Curry with Apricots (left)
- Bulgur and Lentil Salad with Chickpeas
- Kale with Garlic and Oven-Roasted Parsnips
Thursday, January 21
- Ham and Chile-Cheddar Calzones (left)
- Tomato Soup with Chickpeas and Pasta
- Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressings