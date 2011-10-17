Weekly Meal Planner: January 10-16, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011


Friday, January 16

Linguine with Seafood Sauce

Daily Menu

Thursday, January 15

Scallion-and-Brie-Stuffed Burgers

Daily Menu

Wednesday, January 14

Broccoli-Rabe and Ricotta Frittata

Daily Menu

Tuesday, January 13

Curry-and-Yogurt-Braised Chicken Thighs

Daily Menu

Monday, January 12

Linguine with Snow Peas, Cucumber, and Peanut Sauce

Daily Menu

Sunday, January 11

Braised Lamb Shanks with Trahana Pasta and Ricotta Salata

Daily Menu

Saturday, January 10

Red Snapper with Citrus and Fennel Salad

Daily Menu

