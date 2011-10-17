Weekly Meal Planner: January 3-9, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011


Sign up for The Dish, our e-mail newsletter, for free weekly recipes.

Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our 2009 weekly meal planner.

E-mail:

Friday, January 9

Steak with Shallots and Lyonnaise Potatoes

Daily Menu

Thursday, January 8

Fettuccine with Walnut-Parsley Pesto

Daily Menu

Wednesday, January 7

Golden Sausages and Shallots in White Wine

Daily Menu

Tuesday, January 6

Rotisserie Chicken with Dried Fruit and Pine Nuts

Daily Menu

Monday, January 5

Cheesy Tomato-Bread Strata

Daily Menu

Sunday, January 4

Spaghettini with Veal and Porcini Meatballs

Daily Menu

Saturday, January 3

Peppercorn Beef with Gorgonzola Cheese

Daily Menu

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up