Weekly Meal Planner: February 21-27, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

October 17, 2011

Saturday, February 21

Spinach Cannelloni with Bacon and Walnuts

Sunday, February 22

Arugula-Endive Salad with Honeyed Pine Nuts

Monday, February 23

Chive Salmon with Remoulade

Tuesday, February 24

Korean-Style Rice Bowl

Wednesday, February 25

Jamaican Rice and Peas

Thursday, February 26

Sake-Steamed Mussels with Ginger, Miso and Spinach

Friday, February 27

Gemelli with Sweet Sausage and Spinach

