Weekly Meal Planner: December 19-25, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Sign up for The Dish, our e-mail newsletter, for free weekly recipes.

Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our 2009 weekly meal planner.

E-mail:
19202122232425

Saturday, December 19

Choucroute Garnie

Daily Menu

Sunday, December 20

Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze

Daily Menu

Monday, December 21

Couscous with Chicken and Chickpeas

Daily Menu

Tuesday, December 22

Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas Verdes

Daily Menu

Wednesday, December 23

Pan-Glazed Salmon with Oyster Sauce and Basil

Daily Menu

Thursday, December 24

Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib Roast with Mushroom-Armagnac Sauce

Daily Menu

Friday, December 25

Spicy Pineapple-Glazed Ham

Daily Menu

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up