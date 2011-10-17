Weekly Meal Planner: December 19-25, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our 2009 weekly meal planner.19202122232425
Saturday, December 19
Daily Menu
- Choucroute Garnie (left)
- Boiled potatoes
- Steamed Leeks with Mustard–Shallot Vinaigrette
- Tarte Tatin
- Plus: 12 Days of Holiday Baking
Sunday, December 20
Daily Menu
- Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze (left)
- Roasted Broccoli with Lemon, Pine Nuts and Basil
- White Beans in Tomato Sauce
- Lemon Pudding Cakes
- Plus: 12 Days of Holiday Baking
Monday, December 21
Daily Menu
- Couscous with Chicken and Chickpeas (left)
- Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
- Plus: 12 Days of Holiday Baking
Tuesday, December 22
Daily Menu
- Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas Verdes (left)
- Spicy Sautéed Spinach
- Green-Chile Rice with Beans
- Plus: 12 Days of Holiday Baking
Wednesday, December 23
Daily Menu
- Pan-Glazed Salmon with Oyster Sauce and Basil (left)
- Asparagus and Grilled Shiitake with Soy Vinaigrette
- Steamed Rice
- Plus: 12 Days of Holiday Baking
Thursday, December 24
Daily Menu
- Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib Roast with Mushroom-Armagnac Sauce (left)
- Roasted Brussels Sprout and Potato Gratin
- Tomato Gratin
- Broccoli Rabe with Garlic, Chile and Mustard Bread Crumbs
- Escarole and Fresh Herb Salad with Apples and Pomegranates
- Plus: 12 Days of Holiday Baking