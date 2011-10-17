Weekly Meal Planner: December 12-18, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, December 12
Daily Menu
- Lasagna-Style Baked Pennette with Meat Sauce (left)
- Salad of Mixed Greens with Mushroom Vinaigrette
- Smoky Kale and Olives
- Frozen Chocolate-Chip Meringata
Sunday, December 13
Daily Menu
- Lentil and Swiss Chard Soup (left)
- Watercress and Cucumber Salad with Creamy Sherry Vinaigrette
- Crusty Bread
- Deep, Dark Chocolate Pudding
Monday, December 14
Daily Menu
- Juicy Buttermilk Pork Chops (left)
- Mustard Spaetzle with Chives
- Green Beans with Shallots and Walnuts
Tuesday, December 15
Daily Menu
- Fusilli Alla Crazy Bastard (left)
- Garlic Bread
- Sliced spicy soppressata
Wednesday, December 16
Daily Menu
- Lamb Meatballs with Red Pepper and Chickpea Sauce (left)
- Wilted Frisée Salad with Hot Smoky Tomato Dressing
- Cauliflower with Melted Onions and Mustard Seeds
Thursday, December 17
Daily Menu
- Grilled Skirt Steak with Fregola-Orange Salad (left)
- Garlicky Roasted Broccoli
- Sautéed Mushrooms
