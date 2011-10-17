Weekly Meal Planner: December 12-18, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

12131415161718

Saturday, December 12

Lasagna-Style Baked Pennette with Meat Sauce

Daily Menu

Sunday, December 13

Lentil and Swiss Chard Soup

Daily Menu

Monday, December 14

Juicy Buttermilk Pork Chops

Daily Menu

Tuesday, December 15

Fusilli Alla Crazy Bastard

Daily Menu

Wednesday, December 16

Lamb Meatballs with Red Pepper and Chickpea Sauce

Daily Menu

Thursday, December 17

Grilled Skirt Steak with Fregola-Orange Salad

Daily Menu

Friday, December 18

Fish Fry with Ramp Aioli

Daily Menu

