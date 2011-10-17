Weekly Meal Planner: April 4-10, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, April 4
Daily Menu
- Casserole-Roasted Pork Shoulder (left)
- Oven-Braised Fennel with Black Figs
- Creamy Polenta with Kale and Ricotta
Sunday, April 5
Daily Menu
- Kung Pao Chicken (left)
- Spinach with Fried Ginger
- Three-Minute Bean Sprouts
- Brown Rice Pilaf with Mushrooms
Monday, April 6
Daily Menu
Tuesday, April 7
Daily Menu
- Quick Beef Stroganoff (left)
- Lemony Greens with Olive Oil and Olives
- Carrots with Fried Shallot Gremolata