Weekly Meal Planner: April 4-10, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, April 4

Casserole-Roasted Pork Shoulder

Sunday, April 5

Kung Pao Chicken

Monday, April 6

Pasta with Peas, Garlic and Ricotta Salata

Tuesday, April 7

Quick Beef Stroganoff

Wednesday, April 8

Shrimp Enchiladas

Thursday, April 9

Beef Satays over Thai Salad

Friday, April 10

Duck with Cranberry Mostaza

