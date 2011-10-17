Weekly Meal Planner: April 11-17, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Saturday, April 11

Lamb Tagine with Green Olives and Lemon

Daily Menu

Sunday, April 12

Salmon in Tomato-Olive Sauce

Daily Menu

Monday, April 13

Cheddar-Polenta Biscuits with Ham Salad

Daily Menu

Tuesday, April 14

Pork Tenderloin with Rhubarb-Shallot Compote

Daily Menu

Wednesday, April 15

Salmon Club Sandwiches

Daily Menu

Thursday, April 16

Fettuccine with Roasted Spring Vegetables and Ham

Daily Menu

Friday, April 17

Lamb Chops with Piquillo Peppers and Sherry Vinegar Sauce

Daily Menu

