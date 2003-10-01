Week at a Glance

Cookbook author David Rosengarten pairs a terrific recipe and a tasty wine for every night of the week, from Italian sausage heroes with Cabernet on Monday to Cuban beef stew with Barbera on Sunday.

Monday Italian Sausage Heroes with Peppers and Onions

Arugula salad with Parmesan

1999 Cathedral Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon ($13) Tuesday Lemony Tuna and White Bean Antipasto Salad

Crusty French bread

2002 Aveleda Trajadura Vinho Verde ($8) Wednesday Crisp Indian-Spiced Chicken with Raita

Sautéed spinach and warm nan

2001 Schloss Saarstein Serriger Kabinett Riesling ($19) Thursday Latin-Spiced Rib Eye with Sautéed Onions and Cilantro

Crispy fried potatoes

1999 Mirassou Merlot Harvest Reserve ($18) Friday Korean Barbecued Pork

Steamed white rice or white sticky rice

2001 Amberley Estate Shiraz ($19) Saturday Broiled Bacon-Basted Salmon with Mushroom-Oyster Sauce

Olive-oil mashed potatoes and sautéed kale

2000 Highfield Estate Pinot Noir ($32) Sunday Ropa Vieja with Capers

Steamed white rice and black or pinto beans

2001 Prunotto Fiulot Barbera d'Asti ($12) David Rosengarten's new cookbook, out this month, is It's All American Food.