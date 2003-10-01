Week at a Glance

Cookbook author David Rosengarten pairs a terrific recipe and a tasty wine for every night of the week, from Italian sausage heroes with Cabernet on Monday to Cuban beef stew with Barbera on Sunday.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2003

Monday

Italian Sausage Heroes with Peppers and Onions
Arugula salad with Parmesan
1999 Cathedral Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon ($13)

Tuesday

Lemony Tuna and White Bean Antipasto Salad
Crusty French bread
2002 Aveleda Trajadura Vinho Verde ($8)

Wednesday

Crisp Indian-Spiced Chicken with Raita
Sautéed spinach and warm nan
2001 Schloss Saarstein Serriger Kabinett Riesling ($19)

Thursday

Latin-Spiced Rib Eye with Sautéed Onions and Cilantro
Crispy fried potatoes
1999 Mirassou Merlot Harvest Reserve ($18)

Friday

Korean Barbecued Pork
Steamed white rice or white sticky rice
2001 Amberley Estate Shiraz ($19)

Saturday

Broiled Bacon-Basted Salmon with Mushroom-Oyster Sauce
Olive-oil mashed potatoes and sautéed kale
2000 Highfield Estate Pinot Noir ($32)

Sunday

Ropa Vieja with Capers
Steamed white rice and black or pinto beans
2001 Prunotto Fiulot Barbera d'Asti ($12)

David Rosengarten's new cookbook, out this month, is It's All American Food.

