Week at a Glance

Cookbook author David Rosengarten pairs a terrific recipe and a tasty wine for every night of the week, from Italian sausage heroes with Cabernet on Monday to Cuban beef stew with Barbera on Sunday.
Monday
Italian Sausage Heroes with Peppers and Onions
Arugula salad with Parmesan
1999 Cathedral Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon ($13)
Tuesday
Lemony Tuna and White Bean Antipasto Salad
Crusty French bread
2002 Aveleda Trajadura Vinho Verde ($8)
Wednesday
Crisp Indian-Spiced Chicken with Raita
Sautéed spinach and warm nan
2001 Schloss Saarstein Serriger Kabinett Riesling ($19)
Thursday
Latin-Spiced Rib Eye with Sautéed Onions and Cilantro
Crispy fried potatoes
1999 Mirassou Merlot Harvest Reserve ($18)
Friday
Korean Barbecued Pork
Steamed white rice or white sticky rice
2001 Amberley Estate Shiraz ($19)
Saturday
Broiled Bacon-Basted Salmon with Mushroom-Oyster Sauce
Olive-oil mashed potatoes and sautéed kale
2000 Highfield Estate Pinot Noir ($32)
Sunday
Ropa Vieja with Capers
Steamed white rice and black or pinto beans
2001 Prunotto Fiulot Barbera d'Asti ($12)
David Rosengarten's new cookbook, out this month, is It's All American Food.