Invent Your Own Cupcake Variations

F&W’s Grace Parisi invites you to play with two sensational batters, three fabulous frostings and loads of toppings (from granola to crushed Oreos) to create your own irresistible mix-and-match cupcake variations.

Food & Wine
July 18, 2013

Cakes

Chocolate Cake Golden Cake

Frostings

Marshmallow Frosting Chocolate Frosting White Buttercream Frosting

Toppings

Piña Colada Finely chopped candied pineapple, macadamia nuts + shredded coconut Caramel-Pretzel
Crushed pretzels + caramel sauce drizzle Cookies & Cream Crushed Oreo cookies Granola Bar Finely chopped dried apricots and cranberries + granola S’mores Crumbled chocolate-covered graham crackers + mini marshmallows Chocolate-Coconut Sweetened shredded coconut + mini nonpareil candies Lemon Meringue Mix marshmallow frosting with lemon zest and juice; spread on cupcakes and broil Strawberry Jam Mix white buttercream frosting with strawberry jam and spread on cupcakes. Rocky Road Chopped salted peanuts, mini chocolate chips + mini marshmallows Fluffernutter Cupcakes Fluffernutter Creamy peanut butter + chopped chocolate-covered peanuts

F&W's Favorite Combinations

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up