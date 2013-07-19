Invent Your Own Cupcake Variations

F&W’s Grace Parisi invites you to play with two sensational batters, three fabulous frostings and loads of toppings (from granola to crushed Oreos) to create your own irresistible mix-and-match cupcake variations.
Cakes
Frostings
Marshmallow Frosting Chocolate Frosting White Buttercream Frosting
Toppings
Piña Colada Finely chopped candied pineapple, macadamia nuts + shredded coconut Caramel-Pretzel
Crushed pretzels + caramel sauce drizzle Cookies & Cream Crushed Oreo cookies Granola Bar Finely chopped dried apricots and cranberries + granola S’mores Crumbled chocolate-covered graham crackers + mini marshmallows Chocolate-Coconut Sweetened shredded coconut + mini nonpareil candies Lemon Meringue Mix marshmallow frosting with lemon zest and juice; spread on cupcakes and broil Strawberry Jam Mix white buttercream frosting with strawberry jam and spread on cupcakes. Rocky Road Chopped salted peanuts, mini chocolate chips + mini marshmallows Fluffernutter Creamy peanut butter + chopped chocolate-covered peanuts