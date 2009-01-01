What’s New on Foodandwine.com

New features and recipes only available at foodandwine.com.
February 2009
January 2009
More Trends for 2009
Even more trend-oriented recipes, like amazing almond semifreddo (right). »
12 Classics to Master This Year
A New Year’s resolution worth keeping: Learn one stunning dish each month—from standing rib roast to bouillabaisse. »
365-Day Meal Planner
Our incredible new planner will provide a great main-course recipe for every single day of the year. »
Best Sparkling Cocktails
Our favorite sparkling-wine cocktails are an irreverent and affordable alternative to Champagne on New Year’s Eve or any festive occastion. »
December 2008
15 Easy Food Gifts
Homemade gifts—like buttery raspberry shortbread bars—are the sweetest, and the most personal. »
Top 15 Wines of 2008
R&W’s Tasting Room columnist, Ray Isle, reveals his favorite bottles from 2008, including the delicate, citrusy NV Diebolt-Vallois Blanc de Blancs Champagne. »
5 Wine Gift Pitfalls
Wine makes a great gift, but the choices can be intimidating. Not to worry: here are 5 common mistakes to avoid. »
Superfast Hors d’Oeuvres
25 speedy recipes—like shrimp sautéed in garlicky olive oil and chorizo-filled dates in bacon, right—are ready in just 10, 20 or 30 minutes. »
Indulgent Party Desserts
A dozen go-to desserts for entertaining, like a gooey caramel cheesecake and bittersweet chocolate mousse. »
Best Restaurants for the Holidays
Our guide to the top restaurants in 10 U.S. cities for the best places to go for a holiday meal. »
November 2008
Best Thanksgiving Resources
This comprehensive Thanksgiving guide gives top Web sources for hors d’oeuvres, turkeys, desserts and wines. »
Thanksgiving Menu Planner
Our hour-by-hour time planner offers three customizable, printable menus and shopping lists. »
Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes
F&W editors divulge side dishes that have become their family classics, such as Sourdough Rye Stuffing with Ham and Cheese, right. »
10 Perfect Potluck Dishes
These 10 delicious recipes can be easily transported to parties and assembled at the last minute. »
Favorite Ricotta Recipes
These 10 great recipes use ricotta in delicious ways (such as Savory Ricotta-Squash Tart). »
Breakfasts for a Crowd
15 fantastic ideas for open houses or overnight guests. »
Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Foods
Nicole Kidman, who stars in the epic film Australia, shares her favorite Australian dishes. Plus: F&W’s Down Under travel guide. »
October 2008
Fall’s Best Flavors
Wild mushrooms, apples and butternut squash are among the most iconic autumn ingredients. Our guide provides five easy recipes (such as Gnocchi with Wild Mushrooms, right) for each.
Dream Harvest Vacations
These California vineyard vacations are for anyone who’s ever fantasized about making wine and wants to know what it’s like to pick grapes.
Decadent Desserts
F&W’s food editors picked the 10 amazing desserts they adore the most—including caramel crêpes and chocolate soufflé sundaes.
Top Chefs’ Top Recipes
Fans of Bravo’s Top Chef will find exclusive recipes from past winners, including Hung Huynh and Stephanie Izard.
Bottles to Bring to a Party
F&W’s Deputy Wine Editor, Ray Isle, has created a cheat sheet for choosing wine to bring to a dinner party. Here are his 15 easy-to-find and delicious options—all reliable picks in most vintage years, and all under $20.
September 2008
Our Best Recipes Ever
F&W’s editors have tasted thousands of recipes in the Test Kitchen, but the best ones always stand out. Here, our all-time favorites from the past 30 years, including chocolate ganache bread pudding (right).
Storing Summer in a Jar
To eat locally all year round, it helps to freeze, can and pickle fruits and vegetables in the summer. Here, experts teach you how—then share ways to use the end results in great recipes any time of year.
30 Most Popular Dishes
Our website users save their favorite dishes in an online recipe box. We reveal the 30 most popular, plus the top 10 recipe searches of the year.
Great Bottles from 30 Years of Wine
Executive Wine Editor Lettie Teague shares 30 top trends, most influential wineries and cellar-worthy bottles from the past three decades.
A Star Chef’s Recipes Made Simple
Fifteen amazing recipes from Daniel Boulud—an F&W Best New Chef 1988—from a fast Camembert appetizer to an easy monkfish with capers.
Gooey Desserts
From caramel-passion fruit sundaes to a classic molten cake, here are 10 great gooey desserts.
Jacques Pépin Recipes
5+ fantastic dessert recipes by Jacques Pépin, including chocolate tartlets with candied grapefruit peel.
Wine Country Road Trips
F&W’s guide to the best of Napa, Sonoma and Santa Barbara—fantastic food, great wine and perfect places to stay. (Plus, spectacular recipes from local chefs).
August 2008
Fruit Desserts
25 fantastic fruit desserts, including Passion Fruit and Coconut Cream Parfaits (right).
How to Cook Chicken
Comprehensive online guide to chicken recipes and tips.
Chefs’ City Guides
Ten F&W Best New Chefs give insider guides to their cities, from the best brunch spots to the top bars.
Sustainable Seafood Recipes
We’ve compiled 20 of our favorite recipes for Pacific halibut, wild salmon and other eco-friendly choices.
Green Living Guide
Beautiful, delicious—and rewarding—ways to be more eco-conscious, from a checklist of easy ways to live better to great recipes that call for sustainable ingredients.
Top Organic Wines
10 great organic and biodynamic American wines.
July 2008
Our 15 Favorite Steaks
F&W editors share innovative ways to prepare different cuts of steak, from all-American rib eye to exotically spiced hanger, with wine pairings to match.
Perfect July 4 Menus
The recipes in our trio of July 4 menus—from a Roquefort-stuffed burger to a savory watermelon salad (right)—reinvent iconic Independence Day flavors.
Top Wine-Country Travel Tips
20 Years of Best New Chef Recipes
Try recipes from scores of past winners, like Daniel Boulud and Rick Bayless, to see the kind of creativity that makes these chefs excel.
Easy Recipes with 5 Ingredients
Sometimes the simplest dishes have the boldest flavors. These 10 recipes—such as fudgy chocolate-walnut cookies and Sicilian-style swordfish—use just five ingredients each, not including pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil.
Peach Perfect
15 fantastic recipes that use peaches.
June 2008
One-a-Day Calendar: 30 Grilling Tips
Our fantastic summer grilling guide not only includes recipes to feed a crowd and an easy, no-fail technique for making the ultimate steak, it also features a superuseful grilling tip every day in June from F&W’s Nick Fauchald.
Top Latin Spirits
Ever tried smoky añejo (aged) tequila or fruity Peruvian pisco? Our guide to Latin spirits suggests 10 to try, along with recipes for tasty cocktails (like Maria’s Margarita, right) to match.
Fast Main-Course Salads
To learn some great shortcuts, try our delicious shrimp salad tossed with canned beans, chicken salad made with a store-bought rotisserie bird and more.
Quick Condiment Fixes
Any of our 15 simple homemade condiments, from rhubarb ketchup to ginger-lemon mayo, is perfect for big weekend parties or fast weeknight dinners.
12 Healthy Fruit Desserts
F&W editors share a dozen of their favorite ideas for transforming ripe summer fruit into incredible sorbets, cakes and other surprisingly light desserts.
Fresh Salsas
15 of our editor’s favorite salsa recipes.
Grilling Tools Guide
Fantastic Grilling Side Dishes
May 2008
Memorial Day Cookout
Our favorite grill recipes include ideas for every course—even an amazing grilled salad (right)—plus the juiciest burger you’ll have all summer.
Our Best Party Drinks
The 20 incredible pitcher drinks in our collection are just the kind of delicious, fast and hassle-free cocktails you’ll want to serve at your next big party.
Throw a Party for Cinco de Mayo
The May 5 holiday that celebrates Mexico’s victory over France in the 1862 Battle of Puebla is a great reason to make these irresistible recipes for entertaining.
Online Salad Primer
Check out our salad survival guide, with five unusual combinations of greens and 10 spectacular dressings, for inventive mix-and-match choices.
Healthy, Tasty Summer Recipes
If the official start of summer is your cue to eat lighter, you’ll want to try these tempting recipes of all kinds—from seafood entrées to fruit desserts.
April 2008
10 Dream Kitchens
Our inspiring kitchen photo gallery shows off our favorites—from a modern farmhouse to chef Mario Batali’s open-plan kitchen in NYC.
Thirty 30-Minute Meals
Our best superfast recipes—like Bouillabaisse Sandwiches with seared halibut and saffron mayo (right)—get a meal on the table in a half hour or less.
Take the F&W Wine Quiz
What varietal is known as the heartbreak grape? How much of the wine in the United States is produced in California? Put your American wine knowledge to the test with our fun—and challenging—quiz, and find out if you’re a wine stud or a wine dud.
Online Wine 101
This month F&W launches its online wine guide, which answers basic questions (What grapes are used in Champagne?) and provides pairing tips.
Interactive Wine Map
Our map of America’s top wine regions includes travel tips on where to eat and drink, useful Web resources, bottles to taste and more.
March 2008
America’s Top Cocktails
We tested cocktails from across America and put hundreds of our favorites—plus incredible bar food, such as Lobster Sliders (right)—on our website.
15 Great Winter Soups
Our top 15 vegetable soups are also healthy and hearty.
Best New Classics
Looking for the perfect biscuit, burger or beef stew? You’ll find 12 amazing classic recipes, plus fresh and fantastic variations that we hope will become your new standards.
Favorite Wine Websites
Our own website is a great source for tips on bottles to buy and pair with food, but for more information on subjects like organic wines, visit these other sites.
Elegant Easter Menus
These six Easter menus, with dishes such as Lamb Stew with Root Vegetables and Lemon Upside Down Cake, will give you delicious holiday options.
February 2008
Winter Comfort Food
Slow cooking and low heat produce falling-apart-tender braises and stews; we’ve picked 15 of our favorites.
Top 10 List: New Spirits
Senior Associate Editor Nick Fauchald picks the year’s best new spirits, from small-batch Bluecoat American Dry Gin to the superpremium Partida Elegante Tequila, plus 10 matching cocktails to show them off.
Game-Day Parties
Whether you watch football or play poker, these 10 recipes—all matched wtih beers—will have fans of their own.
10 Cheap and Delicious Recipes
We’ve pulled together some of our best fast—and inexpensive—dishes, from Farfalle with Yogurt and Zucchini to Chicken with Carrots and Olives.
Pairing of the Day
Every day, we spotlight a new wine pairing, such as a crispy battered cod and a citrusy Sancerre (right). The wine’s bright acidity is great with fresh fish.
January 2008
Champagne Guide
Our top Champagne cocktails, plus stellar new glasses and the best Champagnes to celebrate the new year.
Best of 2007
We published 650 recipes last year. Here are 90 of the very best—from Perfect Pizza Margherita (right) to a buttery, utterly addictive nut brittle.
Ugly Vegetables, Beautiful Food
Bumpy, funny-looking winter vegetables can become spectacularly delicious dishes; we show you how in these 25 soups, salads and stews.
Warming Winter Soups
Twenty cold-weather favorites, from restorative chicken soup with jasmine rice and ginger to a superfast and healthy minestrone.