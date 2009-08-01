We Heart Julia Child Party

Plus: Summer Parties

Party Favors

Make Julia-themed aprons and tees for guests to wear and keep. (Spreadshirt.com lets you create your own designs.) Some classic Julia quotes:

“If you’re afraid of butter, use cream.”

“The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook.”

“If cooking is evanescent, well, so is the ballet.”

Wine Pairing

Winemakers in Bordeaux often blend Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc to produce lightly honeyed, citrusy whites that go very well with rich quiches like the bacon-and-leek one here. Look for the fragrant 2007 Clos Floridène Graves Blanc or the lightly herbal 2006 Château Carbonnieux Blanc.

More Summer Entertaining Ideas:

Party Tips, Recipes & More French Cooking Best Summer Wines

10 Summer Parties