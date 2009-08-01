We Heart Julia Child Party

To celebrate the film Julie & Julia, starring Amy Adams as blogger Julie Powell and Meryl Streep as Julia Child, throw a cooking party featuring one of the amazing matriarch’s favorite foods: quiche.

Kate Heddings
August 01, 2009

Party Favors

Make Julia-themed aprons and tees for guests to wear and keep. (Spreadshirt.com lets you create your own designs.) Some classic Julia quotes:

“If you’re afraid of butter, use cream.”

  • “The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook.”

  • “If cooking is evanescent, well, so is the ballet.”

    Wine Pairing

    Winemakers in Bordeaux often blend Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc to produce lightly honeyed, citrusy whites that go very well with rich quiches like the bacon-and-leek one here. Look for the fragrant 2007 Clos Floridène Graves Blanc or the lightly herbal 2006 Château Carbonnieux Blanc.

