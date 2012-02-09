Ways to Get Stronger, Smarter and Healthier

Is the brain really a muscle? True or not, it makes sense that healthy foods beneficial to the body can boost brainpower, too. Here, a look at 50 ways to keep strong—mentally, physically and even eco-consciously.
New Healthy Essentials
Healthy Cleaning Products
Scour Pads
Twist makes dye-free pads with plant-based materials, not synthetics. $1.39 for 2; twistclean.com. © Sponge Technology Corporation, LLC
Steel Polisher
A Better Life’s coconut-oil-based Einshine keeps stainless steel bright. $7 for 16 oz; cleanhappens.com. © Geoff Cardin, Photo Source
Dish Soap
Common Good sells dish soap and other eco-cleaners in bulk. $5 for 12 oz; commongoodandco.com. © Emily Kate Roemer
All-Purpose
Bon Ami’s liquid cleanser gently scours everything from steel to porcelain. $3.60 for 25 oz; bonami.com. © Bon Ami
Hand Soap
Made from biodiesel by-products, Further soap is used at L.A.’s Mozza. $12.50 for 8 oz; furtherproducts.com. © Ian O’Phelan
Healthy Snacks
Dried Fruit
Whether plain or chocolate-covered, Fruit Bliss’s plums are especially tender. $3 for 6 oz; fruitbliss.com. © Antonis Achilleos
Candy Cups
Justin’s cups use dark chocolate and organic peanut butter. $6.25 for 3 packs of 2; justinsnutbutter.com. © Todd Powers
Kale Chips
Coated with cashews, Brad’s Raw Foods chips stay crunchy. $7.50 for 2.5 oz; bradsrawchips.com. Courtesy of Brad’s Raw Foods
Granola
Nut bar creator Kind makes not-too-sweet granolas in snackable clusters. $6 for 11 oz; kindsnacks.com. Courtesy of KIND
Seaweed Sheets
SeaSnax’s salty, crispy sheets of nori have only 16 calories per pack. $9 for six .18-oz packs; seasnax.com. © Antonis Achilleos
Healthy Beauty Products
Moisturizer
Cowshed moisturizer has a surprising skin nourisher: quinoa. $50 for 50 ml; cowshedonline.com. Courtesy of Cowshed
Clay Mask
Whole Truth’s mask contains antioxidant-rich goji berries. $12 for 2 oz; wholetruthsolutions.com. © Antonis Achilleos
Cleanser
Super by Dr. Nicholas Perricone makes its face wash with açai, a “superfruit.” $30 for 4 oz; spalook.com. © Antonis Achilleos
Face Cream
Avocado pumps up the anti-aging effects of Malin + Goetz’s cream. $72 for 1.7 oz; malinandgoetz.com. © MAILIN + GOETZ
Shower Cream
Lush’s Body Conditioner softens skin with argan oil and cupuacu butter. $30 for 7.9 oz; lush.com. © Antonis Achilleos
Healthy Drinks
Fruit Soda
Cascal blends in non-alcoholic fermented juices for sweetness. $1.25 for 12 oz; wholefoodsmarket.com. © Antonis Achilleos
Aloe Water
Alo’s honey-sweetened drink is filled with hydrating chunks of aloe. $2 for 17 oz; amazon.com. © Antonis Achilleos
Chia Kombucha
Chia seeds make GT’s cherry kombucha pleasantly thick. $4 for 16 oz; at health food stores. © Antonis Achilleos
Purifying Juice
Blue Print Cleanse now sells its juices at select Whole Foods. From $7 for 16 oz; blueprintcleanse.com. © Evan Sung
Tonic Syrup
Tom’s Handcrafted’s quinine syrup is nicely bitter and great in seltzer. $12 for 200 ml; tomshandcrafted.com. © Seth Smoot
Fruits to Save the World
Breadfruit
Some people believe that this starchy tropical fruit, which is high in fiber and minerals like calcium, could help provide people with needed calories. One tree can produce up to 450 pounds.
Ackee
Popular in Jamaica, this creamy fruit is native to West Africa, where people use the underripe flesh to make soap and the seeds to kill parasites. Ripe ackee could add nutrients to diets.
Tsamma Melon
This melon, an ancestor of watermelon, grows wild in the Kalahari Desert in southern Africa and is a great source of water. Breeders are using the fruit’s drought-resistant genes to create new melon varieties.
Meat-Free Mondays
“The meat industry is an even bigger contributor to climate change than the whole transport industry.”— Paul, Stella and Mary McCartney, The Meat Free Monday Cookbook © Tara Fisher
British chef Nick Sandler created this spicy carrot sandwich recipe for Paul, Stella and Mary McCartney’s new The Meat Free Monday Cookbook. © Antonis Achilleos
Nutritious Ingredients
Broccoli frittata combines two powerhouse ingredients. © Antonis Achilleos
Broccoli
Broccoli is rich in vitamin K and the phytonutrient sulforaphane, both of which can protect the brain.
Eggs
Egg yolks are full of choline, a healthy fat that helps boost memory and brain development.
Green Tea
Caffeine and some spices improve memory. David’s Tea makes a North African Mint green tea with fennel and black pepper. $7 for 1.75 oz; davidstea.com.
Chia Seeds
Athletes eat chia seeds as a concentrated source of iron, protein and omega-3s. In Grace Parisi’s chia-seed pudding recipe, the seeds thicken and add a little crunch to an almond-milk pudding.
Powerful Food Combinations
Chickpeas + Citrus Dressing
Vitamin C in citrus juice helps the body absorb the iron in chickpeas.
Tomatoes + Olive Oil
Lycopene (a heart-disease-fighting antioxidant) in red fruits like tomatoes is fat-soluble, so eating it with a healthy fat like olive oil increases its impact.
Cabbage + Meat or Eggs
Cabbage’s sulforaphane and the selenium in meat and eggs, both cancer-fighting nutrients, are four times more effective when eaten together.
Green Tea + Lemon
A squeeze of lemon lets the body absorb 13 times more of the tea’s antioxidants.
Whole-Grain Bread + Peanut Butter
Like rice and beans, the duo forms a complete protein, which is good for building and maintaining muscle.
Smart Style
Who says hyper-functional can’t also be beautiful? These new items all perform double (or triple) duty.
Storage Beakers
Chef’n’s measuring cups come with lids for storage. $30 for the set; amazon.com. © David Bell/Studio3
Practical Pitcher
Takeya’s glass jugs are great for making both hot tea and iced tea. From $13; takeyausa.com. © Takeya USA
Versatile Pots
Revol’s new ceramic cookware, like this tagine, is induction- and-microwave-friendly. $300; revol-porcelaine.fr. © REVOL USA
Expandable Pot Stand
Design House Stockholm’s trivet unfolds for larger pots. $25; designhousestockholmusa.com. Courtesy of Design House Stockholm
Healthier Travel
Hotels are now looking beyond the usual (often bleak) fitness room to help guests have more fun while staying in shape.
Hotel Palomar, San Francisco and Chicago
In San Francisco, a Wellness Ambassador leads morning runs on routes customized by fitness level. In Chicago, a manager jogs with guests once a week along Lake Michigan. From $144 per night; kimptonhotels.com. Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels
Hotel Cinco Punta de Mita, Mexico
This new hotel on Mexico’s Pacific coast has a surfing concierge to arrange classes, gear and day trips. Surfing legend Gerry Lopez leads occasional paddle-surfing camps. From $290 per night; cincopuntamita.com. Courtesy of Hotel CINCO
Affinia Dumont, New York City
This fitness-themed hotel offers guests iPod Shuffles loaded with motivating playlists, yoga mats and local walking maps. Now, a new staff nutritionist helps guests grocery shop and plan healthy meals. From $179 per night; affinia.com.
Better Ways to Eat Out
Soupergirl; Washington, DC
Mother-daughter team Sara and Marilyn Polon offer two soups per week (one chunky, one smooth), hearty grain salads and vegan corn bread at their shop and by monthly “soupscription.” 314 Carroll St.; thesoupergirl.com. © Rivka Friedman
Fern; Charlotte, North Carolina
Chef Alyssa Gorelick’s vegetarian (and often vegan) menu includes luxurious dishes like goat-cheese cannelloni with spiced almonds and squash-blossom hush puppies with caramelized-onion butter. 1323 Central Ave.; fernflavors.com. Courtesy of Fern
Dig Inn, NYC
Adam Eskin rethought his healthy lunch chain The Pump, changing its name to Dig Inn and opting for homey seasonal dishes, made with local produce and created by chef Daniel Angerer, over chicken cutlets and low-fat cheeses. Multiple locations; diginn.com. © Daniel Angerer
Vedge, Philadelphia
The new spot from chefs Richard Landau and Kate Jacoby of the culty vegetarian restaurant Horizons focuses less on seitan and more on beautiful vegetable dishes like spice-cured carrots with sauerkraut. 1221 Locust St.; vedgerestaurant.com. Courtesy of Vedge
Healthy Eating Tips from Star Chefs