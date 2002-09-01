Water World

1. There is as much water on the earth today as when the planet was formed.

2. The human body is made up of about 60 percent water. So is a chicken's.

3. Ninety-seven percent of the planet's water is salt water; only three percent is fresh, and two-thirds of that is ice.

4. Canada has more water per capita than almost any other nation, 10 times as much as the United States.

5. The United States uses more than 400 billion gallons of water a day.

--Jessica Blatt

Urban Oasis

You won't find water beds at Montreal's minimalist Exos, but this new design store and water bar is hydrated in plenty of other ways. Instead of alcohol, the bar serves more than 35 brands of still and sparkling bottled water from around the world, with choices ranging from the common Perrier to the esoteric German Gerolsteiner (its mineral makeup is said to aid digestion). Even the coffee sold at Exos's café is made with spring water from Northern Quebec. In addition, Exos sells water-based cosmetics and skin-care products, including the Ahava line from Israel, which uses minerals from the Dead Sea. Many of the design objects offered at the shop, such as latex radios and rubber pens, can get wet without worry (365 Emery St.; 514-842-EXOS).

--Lori Segal

Healthy H2O

Now there's another way to combat heart disease: Drink more water. According to a recent study in the American Journal of Epidemiology, drinking at least five 8-ounce glasses of water a day can reduce the risk of death from a heart attack by 45 percent in women and 60 percent in men. The researchers, at California's Loma Linda University, followed over 20,000 subjects for six years. Drinking copious amounts of water, the experts theorize, thins the blood, which lessens the incidence of heart-attack-triggering blood clots.

--Elizabeth Melton

Beauty of Water

La Mer's Oil-Absorbing Tonic contains something the company calls deconstructed water, which purportedly enhances its cleansing abilities ($60 for 6.7 ounces; 888-888-4757). H2O+'s Body Oasis includes seawater and seaweed extracts to help protect skin ($40 for 6.75 ounces; 800-242-2284). Prada's Reviving Bio-Firm Moisture SPF15/Face turns mollusk collagen and elastin into a skin enhancer ($95 for thirty 0.04-ounce packets; 888-262-1395). Biotherm's Source Thérapie contains plankton extract, which leaves skin smooth and even-toned ($35 for 1 ounce; 888-BIOTHERM). Red algae in Osea's Advanced Protection Cream helps prevent wrinkles and other signs of aging ($96 for 2 ounces; 800-576-6732).

--Jennifer Laing