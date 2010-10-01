Washington Wine Tasting Rooms

Visitors can not only taste Dusted Valley's appropriately named Stained Tooth Syrah but peruse a gallery of works by Pacific Northwest artists, too.

This family-owned winery now pours its bold red wines, like the affordable 2007 Matchless Red, in a small, brightly painted spot in Apple Farm Village.

Tiny Isenhower Cellars recently decided to stop distributing its wines through shops and restaurants and sell them only at its tasting room and online.

J. Bookwalter's modern, loft-like tasting studio is the place to try its concentrated 2007 Foreshadow Merlot and 2009 Anecdote Riesling. Live music is an added bonus.

Swiss expat Jean-François Pellet is the talented winemaker for Amavi Cellars and Pepper Bridge. At the new tasting room for both labels, visitors can sample six of his bottlings for $10. Don't miss the dense, peppery 2007 Pepper Bridge Merlot, one of this year's F&W American Wine Awards winners. Guests can also buy wine by the bottle or glass to drink on the outdoor patio.

