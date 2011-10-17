Washington State Wine Region Basics

Washington State is the country’s second-largest wine-producingstate, and its vintners have experimented with a multitude of grapevarieties over the last few decades. While some have proven moresuccessful than others, the Bordeaux-style wines of Washington areparticularly good and have earned the state a reputation foroutstanding, world-class red wines. Those made from Rhônevarieties, especially Syrah, are increasingly esteemed. AmongWashington’s white wines, Chardonnay justifies high praise, as doViognier, Semillon and Riesling.
Five top bottles
- 2006 Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen Eroica Columbia Valley Riesling
- 2004 Columbia Crest Grand Estates Columbia Valley Chardonnay
- 2003 Covey Run Quail Series Columbia Valley Syrah
- 2005 Nelms Road Columbia Valley Merlot
- 2003 Sagelands Vineyard Four Corners Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
