Washington State Wine Region Basics

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Washington State is the country’s second-largest wine-producingstate, and its vintners have experimented with a multitude of grapevarieties over the last few decades. While some have proven moresuccessful than others, the Bordeaux-style wines of Washington areparticularly good and have earned the state a reputation foroutstanding, world-class red wines. Those made from Rhônevarieties, especially Syrah, are increasingly esteemed. AmongWashington’s white wines, Chardonnay justifies high praise, as doViognier, Semillon and Riesling.

Five top bottles

  • 2006 Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen Eroica Columbia Valley Riesling
  • 2004 Columbia Crest Grand Estates Columbia Valley Chardonnay
  • 2003 Covey Run Quail Series Columbia Valley Syrah
  • 2005 Nelms Road Columbia Valley Merlot
  • 2003 Sagelands Vineyard Four Corners Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

