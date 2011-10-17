Washington State Wine Region Basics

Washington State is the country’s second-largest wine-producingstate, and its vintners have experimented with a multitude of grapevarieties over the last few decades. While some have proven moresuccessful than others, the Bordeaux-style wines of Washington areparticularly good and have earned the state a reputation foroutstanding, world-class red wines. Those made from Rhônevarieties, especially Syrah, are increasingly esteemed. AmongWashington’s white wines, Chardonnay justifies high praise, as doViognier, Semillon and Riesling.

Five top bottles

2006 Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen Eroica Columbia Valley Riesling

2004 Columbia Crest Grand Estates Columbia Valley Chardonnay

2003 Covey Run Quail Series Columbia Valley Syrah

2005 Nelms Road Columbia Valley Merlot

2003 Sagelands Vineyard Four Corners Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

