Vino's New Venue: Wine Bar + Music Hall

The historic 87-year-old Sutter Creek Theatre in Amador County—former site of a saloon, billiard hall and silent-film house—has been reincarnated yet again, this time as a folk-music venue with a terrific wine bar and café. The wine bar, Damiani's Enoteca on Main (named for owners Laura and Byron Damiani, Jr.), has a well-priced list of Amador County wines from producers like Sobon Estate; the theater's Caffé Intermezzo, meanwhile, serves delicious panini and handmade gelati (44 Main St., Sutter Creek; 877-547-6518).