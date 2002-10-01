Viennese Dobos Torte

A classic Viennese layer cake, the Dobos torte was created by a Hungarian baker in 1885. Rivals tried, unsuccessfully, to copy it, and in 1906 József Dobos finally gave up the recipe. This updated version was crafted by Kurt Gutenbrunner, the chef at Manhattan's Wallsé and Cafe Sabarsky, who willingly offers his secret. As an extra indulgence, pair it with the lush 2000 Kracher Cuvée Beerenauslese, with its notes of apricot.