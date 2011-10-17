V e r m o u t h C o g n a c R u m N e w s

Cocktail Canard

Duckhorn Vineyards may soon be as famous among martini drinkers as it is among Merlot fanciers (its Three Palms bottling is legendary), thanks to its new King Eider dry white vermouth made from Sauvignon Blanc and aromatics ($20; 800-354-8885).

The Spirit of New Orleans

Those who aren't lucky enough to call the Big Easy their home can share in the city's spirit with the only U.S.-made rum, N.O., which is now sold in five states ($18 for 750 ml; 504-945-9400).

One-Upmanship

Cognac drinkers in search of diversity need look no further than Louis Royer's Single Distilleries Collection. Each of the five bottles is from a different Cognac district and a different distillery ($27 to $69 per bottle; 800-628-5441, Ext. 318).

News

Grand-class passengers aboard Austrian Airlines can expect more than just a periodic pillow plumping or an above-average toiletry kit. The latest amenity? A cabin crew conversant in matters enological; all the flight attendants are graduates of Austria's acclaimed Wine Academy Rust.

Eau de Chardonnay

While Napa Valley's grapes produce many a great wine, their leaves are used in the creation of Cielo, an eau de parfum with a citrus and jasmine scent ($52 for 1.7 ounces; a Cielo candle is also available for $40; 707-963-9381).

Man's Best Friend

Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Delaware, doesn't make conventional beer. Instead, he offers brews like Immort Ale, an 11-percent-alcohol behemoth that actually improves with age (888-8DOGFISH).