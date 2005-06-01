Veggie Might

Kale: the Super Green

Kale has almost as much beta-carotene as carrots, plus it has higher levels of antioxidants than most vegetables and fruits. One cup provides nearly the same amount of vitamin C as an orange. This leafy green is also high in lutein, which may be good for the eyes, and it's an excellent source of vitamin K, which aids in building strong bones.

Broccoli Boon

Broccoli is full of vitamins A and, especially, C (one cup provides more than the recommended daily amount of C). A study published last year in Nutrition and Cancer found that eating four or more three-ounce servings of broccoli a month may reduce the risk of prostate cancer by 30 percent. Eating seven or more servings may reduce the risk of breast cancer by up to 40 percent.