Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes

Turkey comes in an easy second-best to Food Network star Michael Symon's roast delicata squash, sweetly caramelized and stuffed with herb-flecked, protein-rich quinoa. No one will need gravy for rocker Dave Matthews's cheese-laden zucchini-and-mushroom moussaka. And F&W's Melissa Jacobson Rubel's creamy mushroom pasta is not only meaty with flavor, but the mix of pasta shapes makes the dish a great one for kids, regardless of whether they eat meat or not. Click through to find new vegetarian Thanksgiving classics that even carnivores will love.

Anna Thomas's 1970s book, The Vegetarian Epicure, is iconic; updated in the '90s and rechristened The New Vegetarian Epicure, it focuses on recipes for entertaining. One of her latest dishes is this crusty baked polenta, swirled with mashed butternut squash and smoked Gouda cheese.

This hearty dish is based on ribollita, the thick Tuscan soup made with leftover minestrone and chunks of bread. Here, a buttery, cheesy pastry lattice is baked on top of the soup. Instead of weaving the strips of dough to make the lattice, you can arrange them in a crisscross pattern; easier still, roll the dough into rounds, cut a few steam vents in the pastry and drape it over the bowls before baking.

Quinoa is definitely a superfood: A grain-like seed, it's a "complete" protein containing all eight essential amino acids (another plus: it cooks much more quickly than most grains). To create a terrific vegetarian main course, Michael Symon tosses quinoa with arugula, apple, raisins and fresh herbs, then spoons the salad into a halved baked squash (a great source of iron and vitamins A and C).

More Amazing Vegetarian Main Courses and Side Dishes

F&W's Melissa Rubel Jacobson created this recipe to use up extra dried mushrooms and odds and ends of pasta. While the different pasta shapes cook at different rates in the water, they all become tender once baked.RELATED: Best Mushroom Soup Recipes

Dave Matthews loves making this casserole, layered with roasted zucchini, mushrooms, tomato sauce, feta and provolone. It's his version of the Croatian moussaka in Moosewood Cookbook.

This savory bread pudding, loaded with sweet squash, is based on a recipe meat master Bruce Aidells's wife, Nancy Oakes, created at her restaurant, Boulevard. For a more elegant presentation, Aidells bakes the bread pudding in individual ramekins.



RELATED: Roasted Butternut Squash with Sage

More Vegetarian Casseroles for Thanksgiving

Joanne Chang switches up the flavors of Thanksgiving's classic squash soup with a host of Asian ingredients, including curry paste, ginger and coconut milk.

Michel Bras purees this lush mushroom soup with bread toasted to a dark brown to thicken the texture and deepen its flavor. He learned the trick from his mother growing up in the Aubrac mountains, one of France's poorest regions. "I used to mix bread crumbs with sugar for a little treat," Bras says. "We were happy with very little."

For an ingenious twist on the classic combination of broccoli and melted cheddar, Barbara Lynch serves a warming broccoli soup with cheddar crisps. Try making the crisps with Mimolette, an orange-hued semihard cheese from France, which has a milder, nuttier flavor than cheddar. The soup is equally good with cauliflower or celery root in place of the broccoli.

More Fantastic Vegetarian Soups for Thanksgiving

RELATED: Sweet Potato Soufflé

More Thanksgiving Side Dishes