In the dead of winter, vegetarian cooking can be a challenge. But with dishes like Fettuccine with Walnut-Parsley Pesto, New York City chef Bill Telepan of Judson Grill reveals lots of delicious possibilities.

Food & Wine
January 01, 2004

On the table in less than 30 minutes
Caramelized Onion and Polenta Tart
Frisée Salad with Pears and Hazelnuts
Buttery Root Vegetable Ragout
Fettuccine with Walnut-Parsley Pesto
Cauliflower with Pine Nut Crumble
Shirred Eggs with Swiss Chard
Celery Root–Potato Pancakes
Spicy Carrots with Peperoncini

