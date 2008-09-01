Vegetable Cookbook Library

Farmer John’s Cookbook

By John Peterson

This biodynamic farmer packs his cookbook with nonconformist musings and delicious, seasonal recipes, like spiced parsnip cake and curried cauliflower.

How to Cook Everything Vegetarian

By Mark Bittman

In this mammoth follow-up to How to Cook Everything, the New York Times columnist compiles 2,000 unfussy recipes and variations, including 25 spins on classic marinara sauce and 35 stuffings for twice-baked potatoes.

In Season

By Sarah Raven

Raven, an English author, arranges her inventive recipes (some with meat) by month, offering corn blinis and spiced eggplant salad in September.

Mediterranean Harvest

By Martha Rose Shulman

Shulman collects more than 500 exceptional vegetarian dishes from all over the Mediterranean, such as Spanish white gazpacho with grapes and Tunisian couscous with chickpeas and chard.

Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone

By Deborah Madison

The 10th-anniversary re-release of this encyclopedic guide provides authoritative advice and a panoply of simple, inspiring recipes.

