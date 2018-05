Say Cheesecake This is no ordinary cheesecake. Cookbook author Peggy Cullen bakes her ethereal version without the customary water bath, creating a firm yet silky custard, which she then tops with a layer of tangy sour cream. Her walnut crust is a wonderful counterpoint, but this cheesecake could even stand alone.

Peggy Cullen is the author of Got Milk? The Cookie Book.