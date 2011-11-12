Value Champagne

Ray Isle names an excellent basic Champagne, plus four super-value alternatives.

Ray Isle
November 11, 2011

Q: What's a good Champagne that doesn't cost a lot?

A: A reasonably affordable bottling that I like is the NV Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Réserve Particulière ($36). But for even more value options, check out the sparkling wines below.

Best Value Sparkling Wines:

2008 CJR Reginato Blanc de Blancs ($15)

This zesty Argentinean blend of Chardonnay and Chenin Blanc is crisp and refreshing.

NV Jeio Cuvée Rosé Brut ($18)

Floral notes and a nice citrus zippiness mark this rosé from the Veneto in Italy.

2007 Gramona Gran Cuvée Cava ($20)

Cavas are slightly earthy, with a light lemon-lime character; Gramona is a leading producer.

NV J Cuvée 20 Brut ($22)

One of Sonoma's top names in sparkling wine makes this lemony, lightly toasty bottling. 

 

Article updated November 2011.

  

More Wine Tips:

Holiday Wine Problem SolverHoliday Wine Problem SolverF&W's Champagne GuideF&W's Champagne GuideSparking Wine PartyA Sparkling Wine and Cheese Tasting Party  

Mark Oldman on Champagne Alternatives:

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up