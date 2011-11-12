Value Champagne

Q: What's a good Champagne that doesn't cost a lot?

A: A reasonably affordable bottling that I like is the NV Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Réserve Particulière ($36). But for even more value options, check out the sparkling wines below.

Best Value Sparkling Wines:

2008 CJR Reginato Blanc de Blancs ($15)

This zesty Argentinean blend of Chardonnay and Chenin Blanc is crisp and refreshing.

NV Jeio Cuvée Rosé Brut ($18)

Floral notes and a nice citrus zippiness mark this rosé from the Veneto in Italy.

2007 Gramona Gran Cuvée Cava ($20)

Cavas are slightly earthy, with a light lemon-lime character; Gramona is a leading producer.

NV J Cuvée 20 Brut ($22)

One of Sonoma's top names in sparkling wine makes this lemony, lightly toasty bottling.

Article updated November 2011.

