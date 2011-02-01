Valentine's Day: Pan-Roasted Rack of Lamb

A Valentine's Day strategy: Roast rack of lamb, then use the pan with the drippings to make a delectable sauce.
© Kate Mathis
Go-To Wine Pairing
Tuscan Red
When pairing wine with meat, always consider the flavors that are in the sauce. The 2009 Casamatta Rosso ($12), a Sangiovese from Tuscany's Bibi Graetz, has the earthiness, dried-fruit notes and juiciness to go with any of the three pan sauces.
