Vail, On and Off the Trail

Vail Restaurants

Photo courtesy of Kelly Liken

When she’s not riding to Aspen on horseback, Liken runs the kitchen here, cooking tasty, ultra-seasonal, modern Rocky Mountain cuisine, like roast duck with peach chutney. kellyliken.com.

Formerly of New York’s Lake Placid Lodge, chef Steve Topple runs the five restaurants here. Local game figures prominently (elk-and-buffalo chili, boar bratwurst). sonnenalp.com. Photo courtesy of Matsuhisa

For his fifth namesake restaurant, star chef Nobu Matsuhisa serves his famous sushi, plus Peru-inspired dishes like lobster ceviche and grilled local lamb with anticucho chile sauce. matsuhisavail.com.

Outfitter & Hotels

Photo courtesy of Bearcat Stables

Bearcat Stables

The outfitter runs three-night horseback rides from Vail to Aspen all summer and offers classes by the hour. $1,800 per person, includes all meals and accommodations; $50 for a one-hour ride; bearcatstables.com.

Formerly the Vail Plaza Hotel & Club, the Sebastian reopened in 2011, adding a cozy lobby and an icicle-themed bar. Doubles from $325; thesebastianvail.com.

Four Seasons Resort Vail

A highlight of this resort is the 14,000-square-foot spa’s high-altitude-adjustment massage. Doubles from $175; fourseasons.com.

Solaris Residences

This complex has two-to-four-bedroom rentals, plus a movie theater where guests can eat ribs and order wine from a 100-bottle list. From $525; solarisvail.com.