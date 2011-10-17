U t e n s i l s C h e e s e B o o k s N e w s

Aw Shucks

Though there's a secret or two to shucking an oyster, the sturdy Oxo Good Grips oyster knife can make anyone who wields it seem to the bivalve born ($7; 800-545-4411).

Cooking with Gas

The GrillMaster 900 series gas grill has the appeal of stainless steel and the ease and efficiency of flame-control cooking ($900; 800-200-5400).

organics that matter

While Europeans have eaten organic cheese for years, some of their most prized--Morbier, raclette, Tomme, Reblochon and Muenster--hadn't made it to America. Now, thanks to the Boxtree Trading Group, they're here (212-496-5600).

Peripatetic Paula

Cookbook author Paula Wolfert traversed the entire Mediterranean in the making of her definitive new work, Mediterranean Grains & Greens ($27.50; HarperCollins).

buzz

The two words that best describe this summer's snappiest kitchen tools are sleek and stainless. Utensil makers whose offerings transcend the merely utilitarian include Meyer, whose Anolon Professional Tools feature special nonslip soft grips; Chantal, whose Kitchen Tools whisks and spatulas come very cleverly curved; and Farberware, whose stainless Millennium series boasts oversize handles