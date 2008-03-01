Utensil Mash-Up

Bambu’s organic bamboo “spoontulas” ($16 for three; cooking.com) are some of our favorite new utensil hybrids. Here, three more we love.
Utensil: Paddle Thermometer
Combination of: thermometer + spatula
Great for: Tempering chocolate and heat-sensitive sauces ($20; surlatable.com).
Utensil: Wire Tongs
Combination of: whisk + tongs + spatula
Great for: Whisking sauces and flipping steaks ($22; chefcentral.com).
Utensil: Over-the-Sink Board
Combination of: cutting board + colander
Great for: Washing, draining and chopping in one spot ($30; crateandbarrel.com).