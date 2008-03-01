Utensil Mash-Up

Bambu’s organic bamboo “spoontulas” ($16 for three; cooking.com) are some of our favorite new utensil hybrids. Here, three more we love.

Utensil: Paddle Thermometer

Combination of: thermometer + spatula

Great for: Tempering chocolate and heat-sensitive sauces ($20; surlatable.com).



Utensil: Wire Tongs

Combination of: whisk + tongs + spatula

Great for: Whisking sauces and flipping steaks ($22; chefcentral.com).



Utensil: Over-the-Sink Board

Combination of: cutting board + colander

Great for: Washing, draining and chopping in one spot ($30; crateandbarrel.com).

