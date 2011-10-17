Game, Set, Match: Party Wines and Entertaining Ideas for the U.S. Open

Tony and Cathy Mantuano are beloved for their Chicago restaurant Spiaggia; Tony, the chef in the family, and his wife, Cathy, the wine expert, also collaborated on the recent cookbook Wine Bar Food. From August 25 to September 7, they’ll be serving some of their favorite foods and wines from the book at the US Tennis Association’s Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York.

Here, the duo shares how to recreate the experience at home, with fantastic party wines and tips for creating an antipasti bar:

Fantastic Party Wines

For stylish wines during tennis season, we love fruity, crisp and dry whites. Some of our favorites:

Fragrant Austrian Rieslings are quite dry, full of mineral notes, and totally food-friendly.

Fresh, lively Spanish Albariños and Portuguese Vinho Verdes pair especially well with seafood.

The Greek white grape variety Moschofilero has a floral, spicy aroma and crisp texture. Two to try: the melony 2006 Boutari Moschofilero bottling or the graceful 2006 Domaine Tselepos.

Glamorous, dry rosés conveniently complement both food and the latest in women’s tennis attire. Look for a copper-hued southern French rosé from Provence (2007 Commanderie de la Bargemone Rosé from Aix-en-Provence) or a pink to light-red California rosé to match your new tennis skirt (2007 Eberle Syrah Rosé from Paso Robles).

Create an Antipasti Bar

To fuel your tennis game, why not create a mozzarella bar? Choose up to five different types of mozzarella and serve them with a variety of delicious and creative condiments. Try ace accompaniments like fresh tomatoes and basil; for the perfect doubles partners, add peppery arugula and grilled eggplant. Other high scorers include olives, cured meats, roasted peppers, extra virgin olive oils and even flavored vinegars.

15+ More Antipasti Recipes including Polenta Squares with Sautéed Broccoli Rabe and Pancetta (right)

Perfect Food and Wine Pairings

The Mantuanos share terrific matches of a different sort with stellar wine and food pairings from their Chicago restaurant:

Crespelle with Ricotta and Marinara

2004 Monte Antico

White Cheese Pizza with Ramps

2005 Marcarini Fontanazza Dolcetto d’Alba

Baby Leeks with Romesco Sauce

NV Avinyó Brut Cava