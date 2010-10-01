Urgent Dispatch: Travel Radar

F&W travel editor Jen Murphy tells what's on her radar this month.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2010

Maison Moschino

Photo courtesy of Maison Moschino

1. Milan: Maison Moschino

This new fairy taleinspired boutique hotel from the Italian fashion label sells its whimsical furnishings, like pastry-shaped pillows and the candy chandelier (pictured) in the Sweet Room.Culina

Photo courtesy of the Four Seasons

2. Los Angeles: Culina

At the Four Seasons's new restaurant, desserts include affogato (ice cream and espresso) with a cotton candy cap.Beyond

Photo courtesy of Sula Vineyards

3. Nashik, India: Beyond

Wine tourism comes to India next month with this resort at Sula Vineyards, north of Mumbai.Mamilla Hotel

Photo courtesy of Mamilla

4. Jerusalem: Mamilla Hotel

The wine bar at this chic new hotel stocks nearly 300 Israeli labels, while the rooftop brasserie has what are arguably the most spectacular views of the Old City.



