Urgent Dispatch: Travel Radar

Photo courtesy of Maison Moschino

This new fairy taleinspired boutique hotel from the Italian fashion label sells its whimsical furnishings, like pastry-shaped pillows and the candy chandelier (pictured) in the Sweet Room.

Photo courtesy of the Four Seasons

2. Los Angeles: Culina

At the Four Seasons's new restaurant, desserts include affogato (ice cream and espresso) with a cotton candy cap.

Photo courtesy of Sula Vineyards

Wine tourism comes to India next month with this resort at Sula Vineyards, north of Mumbai.

Photo courtesy of Mamilla

The wine bar at this chic new hotel stocks nearly 300 Israeli labels, while the rooftop brasserie has what are arguably the most spectacular views of the Old City.