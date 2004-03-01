Urgent Dispatch from a Trusted Correspondent | Portland, Oregon

Portland locals generally care more about where to snowboard than where to eat, but a recent run of openings has them putting aside their gear. Rivers Restaurant, at the boutique Avalon Hotel & Spa (0470 S.W. Hamilton Ct.; 503-802-5850), sits on the Willamette River's bike path. Instead of watching cyclists, I pay attention to chef Rolland Wesen, who prepares tasty Northwestern food, like fire pot, a spicy seafood stew served in a skillet. Wesen's wife, Claudine Pépin (daughter of master cook Jacques), is the restaurant's managerand a new Portland celebrity.

At Park Kitchen (422 N.W. 8th Ave.; 503-223-PARK), in the converted-warehouse Pearl district, diners can pick up bocce balls at the bar for the court across the street. Chef Scott Dolich cooks Mediterranean-inspired dishes like pappardelle with fork-tender braised lamb and sublime lemon bread pudding. My other favorite desserts are out in the southeastern quadrant at the adorable Pix Pâtisserie (3402 S.E. Division St.; 503-232-4407). Cheryl Wakerhauser makes delectable éclairs as well as confections like Amélieorange crème brûlée layered with chocolate mousse and Cointreau cake. The space is done up like an old candy store, and hollowed-out old books hold menus. Casanis (1639 N.W. Glisan St.; 503-546-1696) is another kind of classic; it's a bistro that's French in style, substance and ownership, with standards like pâté de maison and rabbit stew.

Portland has a quirky side, too. At Navarre (10 N.E. 28th Ave.; 503-232-3555) diners are given pencils to check off small or large portions of menu items. The food is nontraditional Spanish, mixing and matching small plates like pumpkin fritters with well-priced wines. Voodoo Doughnut (22 S.W. 3rdAve.; 503-241-4704) is the brainchild of two hipsters. Club kids and moms line up at 10 p.m., when the place opens, for everything from cinnamon crullers to the Voodooa doughnut doll with a pretzel stick instead of a pin. The most talked-about meals in Portland are the family suppers hosted by Michael Hebb and Naomi Pomeroy at his Ripe Catering space (2240 N. Interstate Ave.; 503-493-9500). Hebb keeps insiders apprised of upcoming dinner dates via e-mail, then serves 45 to 50 diners global dishes, like roast wild salmon with Israeli couscous, family-style at long tables. Payment is by the honor system. I've heard he's bringing his suppers to New York City in the spring.