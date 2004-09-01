Urban Minimalist Kitchen

"The kitchen is a theater where the cook is the star," says Clodagh, who designed this modern New York City loft. In this open kitchen, the cook is always on view, but a low concrete wall a few inches higher than the counters hides mess and functions as a backsplash behind the cooktop. A concrete bench juts out from the wall to provide seating for the custom oak dining table ($7,000 from Clodagh Design; 212-780-5300); custom oak seats line the other side ($1,300 each from Clodagh Design). Translucent textured-polycarbonate windows (from Knoll; 800-343-5665) veil the contents of the Australian lacewood custom cabinets and reflect light, which balances the darkness of the merbau floors (Clodagh loves merbau for its unusual coarse texture).

1 Lighting

Peter O'Kennedy, Clodagh's son, made the three brushed stainless steel and Plexiglas lanterns hanging above the dining area. DETAILS From $475 at Clodagh Design; 212-780-5300.

2 Refrigerator

The custom lacewood paneling on the Sub-Zero "650 Over-Under" fridge matches the cabinets. DETAILS From $4,600; 800-222-7820.

3 Cooktop and oven

The Gaggenau "KG291" five-burner cooktop comes with a wok burner. A 27-inch "Series 900" Gaggenau wall oven is around the corner from the fridge. DETAILS $1,200 for cooktop, $4,200 for oven; 800-828-9165.

4 Counters

Clodagh likes using concrete for countertops because it can be poured with few seams for a streamlined look.

5 Bar stools

The Burning Relic stools have leather seats and hand-forged steel legs. DETAILS $1,200 each; 718-625-5880.

6 Faucet

The Grohe "Ladylux Café" faucet has a pullout sprayer. DETAILS $680; 800-201-3407.

7 Sink

Clodagh added a towel bar to the Kohler "Poise" sink. DETAILS From $1,500; 800-4-KOHLER.

8 Dishwasher

The lacewood-paneled Bosch "Integra Design" dishwasher is superquiet. DETAILS From $830; 800-944-2904.

9 Pulls

The Amari "874A/BZ" bin pulls are a zinc alloy. DETAILS $10 each; 877-652-6274.