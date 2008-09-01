Upcycling

Designers are finding beautiful new uses for scraps, shards and other discards.

Jessica Romm
September 01, 2008

Faux Paper Plates

Virginia Sin of Passionately Curious casts dishwasher-safe plates from a slurry of recycled paper pulp and porcelain. From $35; passionatelycurious.net.

Photo © Antonis AchilleosScrappy Textiles

Bonita Ahuja layers bits of colorful dyed silk and cotton on her “Carousel” pillows and curtains. From $180; lisafontanarosa.com.

Photo © Bonita AhujaFloral Lamp

Jeremy Cole makes a glowing version of a floating orchid out of pieces of recycled bone china. $1,950; jeremycole.net.

Photo © Xavier YoungCheeky Plates

For the “Vandalized Vintage” line, the designer for Trixie Delicious adds bon mots to china plates from flea markets. From $18; trixiedelicious.com.

Photo © Karen DennisChina Jewelry

Gésine Hackenberg repurposes damaged china by cutting it into pearl-like circles for necklaces, brooches and earrings. From $280; siennagallery.com.

Photo © Gésine HackenbergPerky Teapots

Esther Derkx prints images of pinup girls and bathing beauties onto salvaged teapots and platters. From $40; clio-home.com.

Photo © Esther Derkx

Patchwork Shawl

Christina Kim of Dosa turns pieces of vintage saris into “Shuktara” shawls. From $530; dosainc.com.

Knives Reborn as Bottle Openers

Young designers working out of a small studio in Vienna turn factory-reject and vintage butter knives into one-of-a-kind bottle openers. From $31 each; cuttingupknives.com.

