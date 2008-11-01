Unfamiliar Meat Cuts: A Guide to Butcher Favorites

Instead of filet mignon

Try teres major, a supertender cut that’s more flavorful

Instead of lamb shanks

Try lamb short ribs, a trendy restaurant cut

Instead of pork butt/fresh ham

Try picnic shoulder, which has lots of skin for crisping

Instead of tenderloin roasts

Try top round, a less expensive cut that’s great for roasting

Instead of pricey veal chops

Try veal shoulder, delicious when braised until tender

