We all love standbys like filet mignon and tenderloin, but these non-standard cuts—revered by those behind the counter—are delicious, versatile and often more economical.
Instead of filet mignon
Try teres major, a supertender cut that’s more flavorful
Instead of lamb shanks
Try lamb short ribs, a trendy restaurant cut
Instead of pork butt/fresh ham
Try picnic shoulder, which has lots of skin for crisping
Instead of tenderloin roasts
Try top round, a less expensive cut that’s great for roasting
Instead of pricey veal chops
Try veal shoulder, delicious when braised until tender
Plus:
Steak Recipes
6 Unusual Cuts of Meat
A Carnivore’s Cookout
Maverick Butchers:
- Maverick Butchers: Avedano’s in San Francisco
- Maverick Butchers: Fleisher’s in Kingston & Rhinebeck, NY
- Maverick Butchers: Belmont Butchery in Richmond, VA
- Unfamiliar Meat Cuts: A Guide to Butcher Favorites