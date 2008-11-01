Unfamiliar Meat Cuts: A Guide to Butcher Favorites

We all love standbys like filet mignon and tenderloin, but these non-standard cuts—revered by those behind the counter—are delicious, versatile and often more economical.

Kristin Donnelly
November 01, 2008

Instead of filet mignon
Try teres major, a supertender cut that’s more flavorful

Instead of lamb shanks
Try lamb short ribs, a trendy restaurant cut

Instead of pork butt/fresh ham
Try picnic shoulder, which has lots of skin for crisping

Instead of tenderloin roasts
Try top round, a less expensive cut that’s great for roasting

Instead of pricey veal chops
Try veal shoulder, delicious when braised until tender

Plus:

Steak Recipes

6 Unusual Cuts of Meat

A Carnivore’s Cookout

