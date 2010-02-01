Uncorked Wines that Last

Many wines begin to fade as soon as they're opened, but some remain fresh-tasting for days. Here, F&W's Ray Isle names the most durable bottles and shares storage tips.
Wines that Last:
Taste Time Line
What happens to an open bottle of high-end California Pinot as it sits...and sits...and sits.
Day 1: Bright raspberry fruit; fresh, spicy oak notes.
Day 2: Fruit aromas a touch muted; wine softer but still lovely.
Day 3: Aromas definitely less robust; wine tastes simpler.
Day 5: Alcohol more overt; fruit jammier and more baked.
Day 10: No structure left, just jammy fruit; feels flat and heavy.
Day 20: Insipid, dull flavors; smells like stewed fruit.
