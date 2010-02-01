Uncorked Wines that Last

Wines that Last:

10 Uncorked Wines that Won't Fade Red, White and Orange Wines How to Keep Open Bottles Fresh The Box-Wine Bonus



Taste Time Line

What happens to an open bottle of high-end California Pinot as it sits...and sits...and sits.

Day 1: Bright raspberry fruit; fresh, spicy oak notes.

Day 2: Fruit aromas a touch muted; wine softer but still lovely.

Day 3: Aromas definitely less robust; wine tastes simpler.

Day 5: Alcohol more overt; fruit jammier and more baked.

Day 10: No structure left, just jammy fruit; feels flat and heavy.

Day 20: Insipid, dull flavors; smells like stewed fruit.



