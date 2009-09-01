Ultra-Value California Wines: Great Bottles for $7 and Less

Ultra-Value Wines:

2007 Delicato Family Vineyards Chardonnay ($6)

Crisp, juicy and full of ripe red-apple and pineapple fruit, this is better than many Chardonnays that cost over $10.

2007 TBD Rouge ($6)

One of the quirkily named house brands from grocery store chain Trader Joe’s, this Zinfandel-dominated blend is big and ripe, with notes of blackberry and molasses.

NV Barefoot Zinfandel ($7)

Lodi—the source for this wine, though the label doesn’t mention it—has become known as a go-to region for good, inexpensive Zinfandel. This berry-rich bottling shows why.

More Wine Tips:

Top California Wines Under $15 Great California Wine Regions 5 California Wine Values