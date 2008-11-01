Ultimate Thanksgiving Planner: Time-Saving Tips

Five strategies and 17 mix-and-match dishes for a delicious, stress-free and beautifully organized holiday, with recipes from the F&W Test Kitchen.
A Thanksgiving turkey can monopolize the oven for hours. You can choose to wait, or you can leave that bird alone and use other appliances to keep cooking—baking the stuffing on the grill, say. When the bird is ready, the rest of the meal will be, too.
Use the freezer
Dishes can be made ahead and frozen for up to a week.
Use the refrigerator
Prepare dips and salads at least one day in advance.
Use the grill
It can serve as a second oven or stovetop.
Use the stovetop
Make side dishes that don’t compete with the turkey for oven space.
Use the oven
Since the turkey cools for 45 minutes, there’s time to make sides and dessert in the oven.
Menu 1
Ham-and-Cheddar Sourdough Stuffing
Grill-Roasted Vegetables with Pine Nut Pesto
Wine: 2006 Bogle Vineyards Old Vine Zinfandel
Menu 2
Fennel, Red Onion and Focaccia Stuffing
Cauliflower Soup with Chorizo Bread Crumbs
Celery Salad with Walnuts, Dates and Pecorino
Wine: 2006 Handley Cellars Anderson Valley Chardonnay
Menu 3
Turkey from Menu 1 or 2
Corn Bread Dressing with Brussels Sprouts
Goat Cheese–Edamame Dip with Spiced Pepitas
Mashed Potatoes with Crème Fraîche and Chives
Caramel Cream Pie with Crispy Rice
Wine: 2007 Simi Roseto