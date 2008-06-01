Star Selection: 2005 Mapema ($19)

Argentine winemakers Pepe Galante and Mariano Di Paola joined forces a few years ago to create their Mapema brand, which focuses on affordable, delicious wines like this espresso-scented red.

2007 Altos Las Hormigas Mendoza ($12)

The vibrant purple hue and intense black fruit signal the youth of this lush Argentine red.

2007 High Note ($13)

American-based importer Peter Click and Argentine vintners José Rodrigo Calatayud and Laura Catena teamed up to create this smoky, blueberry-rich Malbec from Argentina’s Uco Valley region.

2005 Tiza Mendoza ($19)

Oak barrels add distinctive spice notes to the plummy flavors of this cuvée made for wine importer Fran Kysela.

Plus:

Classic Pairing for Grilled Steak: Cabernet Sauvignon