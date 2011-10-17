Ultimate HBO Entourage Guide: Viewing Party Recipes and Menus

As Vince, Turtle and the gang live it up in Mexico, we celebrate the fifth season with a package of our favorite Entourage-inspired dishes (from a Hollywood chef’s healthy cookout menu to Latin cocktail party recipes) and advice on where to eat in Los Angeles.

Plus: Take our quiz on fun food facts from the show

October 17, 2011

Hollywood-Style Recipes for a Viewing Party

Grilling in the Hollywood Hills

Recipes and menus inspired by the guys’ adventures:

Healthy and super-delicious dishes (like fish tacos, a staple among California surfers, right) from Hollywood insider chef Kerry Simon.

Trey Foshee’s Sundance Menu
High-energy, high-flavor foods from Sundance chef Trey Foshee.

Latin Cocktail Party
Celebrate Medellin, the movie-within-a-tv-show, with fabulous Latin-inspired cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres.

Breakfast: It’s the Most Important Meal of the Day

No matter what they get up to the night before, the crew can always count on breakfast at the manse lovingly prepared by Johnny “Drama” Chase (Kevin Dillon). Here are some of our favorite breakfast dishes, with enough for four of course—perfect for your own entourage.Bacon, Cheese and Scrambled Egg Sandwiches with HollandaiseWhite Bean Huevos RancherosWild Mushroom and Goat Cheese OmeletsZee Spotted Pig Bloody MaryBlue Corn-Cottage Cheese Griddle CakesCornmeal-and-Ricotta WafflesRicotta Pancakes with BlueberriesFruit-and-Nut-Packed Granola

Heading to Los Angeles But Don’t Know Where to Roll?

Tom Colicchio Judges L.A.’s Nightlife

We’ve got you covered with:

Visit HBO for a preview of the new season and other fun facts, like Season 5 cameos (Tony Bennett, Phil Mickelson, Mark Wahlberg and more!).

