Ultimate HBO Entourage Guide: Viewing Party Recipes and Menus

As Vince, Turtle and the gang live it up in Mexico, we celebrate the fifth season with a package of our favorite Entourage-inspired dishes (from a Hollywood chef’s healthy cookout menu to Latin cocktail party recipes) and advice on where to eat in Los Angeles.
Hollywood-Style Recipes for a Viewing Party
Recipes and menus inspired by the guys’ adventures:
Grilling in the Hollywood Hills
Healthy and super-delicious dishes (like fish tacos, a staple among California surfers, right) from Hollywood insider chef Kerry Simon.
Trey Foshee’s Sundance Menu
High-energy, high-flavor foods from Sundance chef Trey Foshee.
Latin Cocktail Party
Celebrate Medellin, the movie-within-a-tv-show, with fabulous Latin-inspired cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres.
Breakfast: It’s the Most Important Meal of the Day
No matter what they get up to the night before, the crew can always count on breakfast at the manse lovingly prepared by Johnny “Drama” Chase (Kevin Dillon). Here are some of our favorite breakfast dishes, with enough for four of course—perfect for your own entourage.
Heading to Los Angeles But Don’t Know Where to Roll?
We’ve got you covered with:
- Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio’s picks
- The Go List: L.A.: outstanding places to eat in Los Angeles
- Where to Go Next in Southern California
Visit HBO for a preview of the new season and other fun facts, like Season 5 cameos (Tony Bennett, Phil Mickelson, Mark Wahlberg and more!).