Ultimate HBO Entourage Guide: Viewing Party Recipes and Menus

Hollywood-Style Recipes for a Viewing Party

Recipes and menus inspired by the guys’ adventures:

Grilling in the Hollywood Hills

Healthy and super-delicious dishes (like fish tacos, a staple among California surfers, right) from Hollywood insider chef Kerry Simon.

Trey Foshee’s Sundance Menu

High-energy, high-flavor foods from Sundance chef Trey Foshee.

Latin Cocktail Party

Celebrate Medellin, the movie-within-a-tv-show, with fabulous Latin-inspired cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres.

Breakfast: It’s the Most Important Meal of the Day

No matter what they get up to the night before, the crew can always count on breakfast at the manse lovingly prepared by Johnny “Drama” Chase (Kevin Dillon). Here are some of our favorite breakfast dishes, with enough for four of course—perfect for your own entourage.

Heading to Los Angeles But Don’t Know Where to Roll?

We've got you covered with:

