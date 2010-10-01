Tyler Florence's Recipe-Contest Winners

Food Network star Tyler Florence can be hard to pin down these days. When he's not filming shows in New York, he's launching restaurants in San Francisco, Marin County and Napa Valley, or working with Michael Mondavi and his family on a Tyler Florence line of wines. But there's one place where he can always be found: Twitter. His nearly 200,000 followers know that if they have a question about his iPhone app or his favorite copper pots, they can tweet it to @TylerFlorence and get a response, often within the hour. They can also catch video snippets of his life: Florence sends out TwitVids documenting everything from his cross-country private-jet flights to his drives along Napa's Carneros Highway, convertible top down, radio blasting.

Inspired by Florence's Twitter fixation, F&W proposed this idea to him: Could he tweet his newest recipes, then ask his loyalists to vote for their favorites? Over the course of 20 days, using the hashtag #TFfandw, the chef shared dishes. "Design your own issue of Food & Wine magazine," he tweeted. "Pick which of my recipes you want to see in the Oct. issue." The winner was the towering rum-soaked layer cake with coconut icing from San Francisco's Wayfare Tavern. The most elegant finalist: roast lamb with sheep's-milk-ricotta gnocchi, which Florence prepared for a dinner during the annual Napa Valley wine auction. These are among the recipes that follow. Try them all, then tweet your favorites using the hashtag #TFfandw.

The Winners

Over a period of 20 days, Tyler Florence tweeted photos of new recipes with the hashtag #TFfandw. Here are his fans' favorites:

