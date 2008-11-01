Tyler Florence’s Quick and Easy Hors d’Oeuvres

The TV chef looks to his eponymous new Mill Valley, California, kitchen shop for ideas (415-380-9200).
Products
Bacon Strips with Mustard
How to Make It: Bake bacon strips at 375° for about 20 minutes, until crispy. Drain, then serve them with Dijon mustard for dipping.
Inspiration: Edmond Fallot Blackcurrant Dijon Mustard; $6 for 7.2 oz
Holiday Churros
How to Make It: Pour pancake batter into a Ziploc bag. Cut off a corner of the bag and squeeze strips of batter into hot oil. Fry until golden. Sprinkle with a mix of sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice.
Inspiration: Canterbury Naturals Old Fashioned Pancake & Waffle Mix; $5 for a 13-oz box
Spicy Olives with Orange
How to Make It: Heat olive oil with garlic, rosemary, orange slices and fresh red chiles. Pour over mixed olives. Serve at room temperature.
Inspiration: McEvoy Ranch Extra-Virgin Olive Oil; $19 for 375 ml