Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Twin Cities Restaurants

Andrew Zimmern, host of Bizarre Foods and an F&W contributing editor, moved to Minneapolis in the early ’90s. “When I got here, salt and ketchup were radical seasonings,” he says. Here are some of Zimmern’s beloved Twin Cities spots. » F&W’s Full Minneapolis Travel Guide
Minneapolis: Butcher and the Boar
Jack Riebel and Peter Botcher recently opened this stunning gastropub for bourbon geeks, where they serve wild pig in a dozen different ways. butcherandtheboar.com.
Minneapolis: Heidi’s
Stewart Woodman (an F&W Best New Chef 2006) serves terrific American food; the most sought-after seats are at the kitchen table. heidismpls.com.
St. Paul: Hmong Market
America’s best little-known ethnic market (the Hmong are from Asia’s China-Vietnam-Laos region), with countless fruit and vegetable stalls and rustic, insanely delicious dishes in the food court. From Hmong sausage to made-to-order papaya salad and hearty pho, it’s my top lunch spot in town.
Minneapolis: La Belle Vie
Tim McKee (an F&W Best New Chef 1997) and chef de cuisine Mike DeCamp continue to set the gold standard for local fine dining. The bar’s couches are the city’s best date-night spot. labellevie.us.
Minneapolis: Piccolo
Chef Doug Flicker cooks things that make my knees buckle. I routinely order two servings of his pickled pig feet with truffles and scrambled egg. piccolompls.com.
Minneapolis: Quang Restaurant
The best place to grab a bowl of pho and a steamed pork bun with quail egg. quangrestaurant.com.
St. Paul: Que Nha
Complex, clean-flavored food from a singular Vietnamese café. Dozens of “roll your own” spring roll options are some of the best I’ve tasted in the US.
Minneapolis: Sea Change
Chef Jamie Malone is a star at McKee’s sustainable seafood place in the Jean Nouvel–designed Guthrie Theater. Try the bouillabaisse. seachangempls.com.
