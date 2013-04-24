Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Twin Cities Restaurants

Jack Riebel and Peter Botcher recently opened this stunning gastropub for bourbon geeks, where they serve wild pig in a dozen different ways. butcherandtheboar.com.

Stewart Woodman (an F&W Best New Chef 2006) serves terrific American food; the most sought-after seats are at the kitchen table. heidismpls.com.

America’s best little-known ethnic market (the Hmong are from Asia’s China-Vietnam-Laos region), with countless fruit and vegetable stalls and rustic, insanely delicious dishes in the food court. From Hmong sausage to made-to-order papaya salad and hearty pho, it’s my top lunch spot in town.

Tim McKee (an F&W Best New Chef 1997) and chef de cuisine Mike DeCamp continue to set the gold standard for local fine dining. The bar’s couches are the city’s best date-night spot. labellevie.us.

Chef Doug Flicker cooks things that make my knees buckle. I routinely order two servings of his pickled pig feet with truffles and scrambled egg. piccolompls.com.

The best place to grab a bowl of pho and a steamed pork bun with quail egg. quangrestaurant.com.

Complex, clean-flavored food from a singular Vietnamese café. Dozens of “roll your own” spring roll options are some of the best I’ve tasted in the US.

Chef Jamie Malone is a star at McKee’s sustainable seafood place in the Jean Nouvel–designed Guthrie Theater. Try the bouillabaisse. seachangempls.com.



