Turkey Potpies

Potpies are homey and familiar, maybe because they crop up in all those nursery rhymes and fairy tales. In my case, I'm pleasantly reminded of the pies my mother baked in postwar Europe. Here are three potpies made with leftover turkey, each with a quick and easy crust and plenty of flavorful sauce to keep the meat moist. There's a savory mushroom-filled pie with puff pastry, a spicy corn bread-crusted pie and a creamy oyster pie with a cheesy biscuit topping. These potpies give you good reason to hide some of that leftover turkey from the sandwich makers in the family.