Turkey Potpies

Pastry, biscuits and corn bread are tops when it comes to leftovers

Diana Sturgis
November 01, 1997

Potpies are homey and familiar, maybe because they crop up in all those nursery rhymes and fairy tales. In my case, I'm pleasantly reminded of the pies my mother baked in postwar Europe. Here are three potpies made with leftover turkey, each with a quick and easy crust and plenty of flavorful sauce to keep the meat moist. There's a savory mushroom-filled pie with puff pastry, a spicy corn bread-crusted pie and a creamy oyster pie with a cheesy biscuit topping. These potpies give you good reason to hide some of that leftover turkey from the sandwich makers in the family.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up