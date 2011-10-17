Turkey Giblets & Stock Tip

Giblet gravy doesn’t seem terribly fashionable these days, so what to do with the paper or plastic bag stuffed inside the bird?

For starters, be sure to remove the bag from the bird. In it, you’ll probably find the heart, liver, gizzard and perhaps the neck. All but the liver can go straight into the stockpot with just a rinsing beforehand. If you plan to use the liver in a stuffing or gravy, trim it first, then season it and roast it in the oven.

Never add the liver (or any liver) to a stockpot, as boiled liver turns bitter.

