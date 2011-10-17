Turkey-Basting Tip

You can’t underestimate the benefits of basting. Even a slightly overcooked turkey will be moist if basted judiciously during cooking.

If you have a weak oven, frequent basting will lower the temperature and the bird may take a little longer to cook, but it’s well worth the extra bit of time.

Have an extra cup of rich turkey stock (or stock mixed with clarified butter if you’re feeling decadent) on hand specifically for basting. Don’t forget to use a sturdy bulb baster—the thin plastic models can melt if they come into contact with the roasting pan.

Plus:

F&W’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide Holiday Turkey Recipes Perfecting Thanksgiving Turkey