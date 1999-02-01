Tropical Chicken

Asian-flavored chicken wings are hot, spicy and totally addictive

Eric A. Berthold
February 01, 1999

Recently F&W asked Joyce Zylberberg to provide a setting for Associate Test Kitchen Director Marcia Kiesel's Asian-influenced chicken wings. Zylberberg's Manhattan shop, Febres, imports luxurious sterling silver replicas of Mayan, Aztec and Zapotec vessels and artifacts, and we thought that her expertise in south-of-the-border crafts might inspire the perfect backdrop for these spicy wings. Her gleaming silver tablescape of vases, pitchers and bowls added an exotic elegance to the hot and homey chicken wings, and it turned out to be just the thing: a tropical buffet that matches the heat of the dish.

